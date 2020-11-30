WHS bowlers sweep 2 matches from Broncos

WILMINGTON — Wilmington bowlers swept two matches Monday from Western Brown in SBAAC American Division competition a Royal Z Lanes.

The Lady Hurricane posted a 1,600 to 1,255 win over the Lady Broncos.

Kennedy Harcourt was the top scorer for Wilmington with a 320 series (147 and 173). Tori Piatt had a 168 game.

The WHS boys were 2,601 to 2,150 winners.

Hunter Gallion led Wilmington with a 472 series (223 and 249). Jordan Tackett had the high game of the day with a 267. Isaac Martini had a 243 game while Jayden Tackett had a 464 series.

SUMMARY

Nov 30, 2020

@Royal Z Lanes

Boys Results

Wilmington 2,601 Western Brown 2,150

WHS (1046 and 1164)

Jordan Tackett 195, 267

Jayden Tackett 239, 225

Lucas Neff 206, 180

Isaac Martini 183, 243

Hunter Gallion 223, 249

Baker games 214, 177

WB (925 and 868)

Christian 187, 185

Hunter 256, 153

Colton 158, 156

Nathan 187, 180

Parker 143, 194

Bakers games: 212, 145

–

Girls Results

Wilmington 1,600 Western Brown 1,255

WHS (708 and 640)

Haylee Wright 133, 97

Alexia Frazier 110, xx

Tori Piatt 168, 126

Kennedy Harcourt 147, 173

Ariel Comberger 150, 142

Mikala Hatfield xx, 107

Baker games 124, 128

WB (481 and 554)

Sage Silvis 83, 49

Janie Davis 80, 103

Grace Emerson 83, 190

Bella Bar 121, 109

Haley Lukemire 114, 103

Baker games: 132, 88