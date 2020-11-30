WHS bowlers sweep 2 matches from Broncos

WILMINGTON — Wilmington bowlers swept two matches Monday from Western Brown in SBAAC American Division competition a Royal Z Lanes.
The Lady Hurricane posted a 1,600 to 1,255 win over the Lady Broncos.
Kennedy Harcourt was the top scorer for Wilmington with a 320 series (147 and 173). Tori Piatt had a 168 game.
The WHS boys were 2,601 to 2,150 winners.
Hunter Gallion led Wilmington with a 472 series (223 and 249). Jordan Tackett had the high game of the day with a 267. Isaac Martini had a 243 game while Jayden Tackett had a 464 series.
SUMMARY
Nov 30, 2020
@Royal Z Lanes
Boys Results
Wilmington 2,601 Western Brown 2,150
WHS (1046 and 1164)
Jordan Tackett 195, 267
Jayden Tackett 239, 225
Lucas Neff 206, 180
Isaac Martini 183, 243
Hunter Gallion 223, 249
Baker games 214, 177
WB (925 and 868)
Christian 187, 185
Hunter 256, 153
Colton 158, 156
Nathan 187, 180
Parker 143, 194
Bakers games: 212, 145
–
Girls Results
Wilmington 1,600 Western Brown 1,255
WHS (708 and 640)
Haylee Wright 133, 97
Alexia Frazier 110, xx
Tori Piatt 168, 126
Kennedy Harcourt 147, 173
Ariel Comberger 150, 142
Mikala Hatfield xx, 107
Baker games 124, 128
WB (481 and 554)
Sage Silvis 83, 49
Janie Davis 80, 103
Grace Emerson 83, 190
Bella Bar 121, 109
Haley Lukemire 114, 103
Baker games: 132, 88