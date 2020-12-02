CM bowlers splits close matches with BHS

WILMINGTON — In a pair of close matches, the Clinton-Massie bowling teams split matches Wednesday with Batavia in SBAAC American Division competition at Royal Z Lanes.

For the Massie boys, the result was a close win, 2,094 to 2,042.

The Falcons had team games of 884 and 826 with baker games of 182 and 202.

Tyler Keck was the pacesetter for CMHS with a 393 series (170 and 223).

Mitchell Lennon had 356 (176 and 180) while Cole Johnston finished with 321 (157 and 164). Braeden Adams had 295 (154 and 141). Gaven Hunter had a 227 games for Clinton-Massie.

On the girls side, Clinton-Massie lost by less than 100 pins, 1,641 to 1,549.

Massie had team games of 651 and 636 with baker games of 121 and 141.

Abby Schneider had a 312 (155 and 157) while Lacie Sandlin was right behind with 311 (151 and 160).

Ashley Gross had 263 (142 and 121) and Gracie Rumbarger finished with 255 (121 and 134). Emma McHenry also bowled for the Lady Falcons.