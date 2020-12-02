WHS boys set record at Royal Z Lanes

WILMINGTON — With eight games of 200 or more, the Wilmington High School boys bowling team won a shootout with Hillsboro Wednesday at Royal Z Lanes 2,846 to 2,575.

In the girls match, Wilmington had a season-best total but it wasn’t enough in a 2,402 to 2,071 loss to Hillsboro.

Ariel Comberger had a 433 (200 and 233) total to lead all bowlers. Tori Piatt had a 189 game.

For Hillsboro, Selena Mingua topped the charts with a 419 series (220 and 199). Taylor Jordan was close behind with 415 while Maddie Tomko had 398.

Wilmington boys bowling coach Dustin Brown said the 2,846 total is the school record for a 2-game, 3-baker set.

“They are bowling phenomenally well starting out the season,” Brown said.

Jayden Tackett led the way for the Hurricane with a 480 series (257, 223). Lucas Neff was right behind with 478 (254, 224).

Jordan Tackett had a 248 game and Hunter Gallion bowled a 225 game.

Hillsboro’s Hunter Springer was the overall top bowler, finishing with a 504 series (236, 268).

SUMMARY

Dec 2, 2020

@Royal Z Lanes

Boys Results

Wilmington 2846, Hillsboro 2575

WILMINGTON 1149, 1048; baker games 204, 236, 209

Jordan Tackett 248, 170

Jayden Tackett 257, 223

Lucas Neff 254, 224

Isaac Martini 207, 206

Hunter Gallion 183, 225

HILLSBORO 950, 1050; baker games 211, 169, 195

Zach Burns 197, 208

Blane Bledsoe 150, 202

Hunter Springer 236, 268

Jawaun Jones 189, 238

Zach Ison 178, 134

–

Girls Results

Hillsboro 2,402, Wilmington 2,071

WILMINGTON 777, 844; baker games 132, 158, 160

Haylee Wright 122, 147

Harley Wallace 112, 135

Tori Piatt 189, 165

Kennedy Harcourt 154, 164

Ariel Comberger 200, 233

HILLSBORO 940, 977; baker games 128, 174, 183

Lila Carter 146, 225

Maddie Tomko 226, 172

Taylor Jordan 197, 218

Jazlen Jones 151, 163

Selena Mingua 220, 199

