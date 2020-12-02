WHS boys set record at Royal Z Lanes

WILMINGTON — With eight games of 200 or more, the Wilmington High School boys bowling team won a shootout with Hillsboro Wednesday at Royal Z Lanes 2,846 to 2,575.
In the girls match, Wilmington had a season-best total but it wasn’t enough in a 2,402 to 2,071 loss to Hillsboro.
Ariel Comberger had a 433 (200 and 233) total to lead all bowlers. Tori Piatt had a 189 game.
For Hillsboro, Selena Mingua topped the charts with a 419 series (220 and 199). Taylor Jordan was close behind with 415 while Maddie Tomko had 398.
Wilmington boys bowling coach Dustin Brown said the 2,846 total is the school record for a 2-game, 3-baker set.
“They are bowling phenomenally well starting out the season,” Brown said.
Jayden Tackett led the way for the Hurricane with a 480 series (257, 223). Lucas Neff was right behind with 478 (254, 224).
Jordan Tackett had a 248 game and Hunter Gallion bowled a 225 game.
Hillsboro’s Hunter Springer was the overall top bowler, finishing with a 504 series (236, 268).
SUMMARY
Dec 2, 2020
@Royal Z Lanes
Boys Results
Wilmington 2846, Hillsboro 2575
WILMINGTON 1149, 1048; baker games 204, 236, 209
Jordan Tackett 248, 170
Jayden Tackett 257, 223
Lucas Neff 254, 224
Isaac Martini 207, 206
Hunter Gallion 183, 225
HILLSBORO 950, 1050; baker games 211, 169, 195
Zach Burns 197, 208
Blane Bledsoe 150, 202
Hunter Springer 236, 268
Jawaun Jones 189, 238
Zach Ison 178, 134
–
Girls Results
Hillsboro 2,402, Wilmington 2,071
WILMINGTON 777, 844; baker games 132, 158, 160
Haylee Wright 122, 147
Harley Wallace 112, 135
Tori Piatt 189, 165
Kennedy Harcourt 154, 164
Ariel Comberger 200, 233
HILLSBORO 940, 977; baker games 128, 174, 183
Lila Carter 146, 225
Maddie Tomko 226, 172
Taylor Jordan 197, 218
Jazlen Jones 151, 163
Selena Mingua 220, 199