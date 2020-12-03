Bulldogs take 2 from Hurricane in JH boys hoops

Wilmington’s Rodger O. Borror Middle School boys basketball teams dropped two games Wednesday to Batavia.

The eighth grade played a close game with the Bulldogs besting the Hurricane 43-37.

Michael Streety led the Wilmington team with 11 points. Luke Achtermann added nine points and Hunter Wisecup finished with eight points.

In the seventh grade game, the young Hurricane dropped a 48-26 decision.

Michael Noszka had 12 points to lead the ROB offense.

Chase Fickert added six points while Cam Griffith and Eddie Brooks had four points each.

The game was tied 20-20 at halftime but Batavia won the second half 28-6. Coach Jody Drake said turnovers, lack of defensive rebounds, being out-hustled and out-coached hurt the Hurricane in the second half.