Massie JV girls open with loss to ‘Burg 34-21

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — The Williamsburg reserve girls basketball team defeated Clinton-Massie in the season opener for Massie at the Lebanon Road gym, 34-21, Thursday night.

Laila Davis led the Falcons with 7 points while Hope Roberts tossed in 5. Madi Bayless finished with 4 while Mikayla Wonderly and Alex Pence had 2 points each. Hanna Bowman rounded out the scoring with a free throw.

Brooklyn Applegate of Williamsburg led all scorers with 12 points. Whitney Connor tossed in 8 and Brianna Jackson added 6.