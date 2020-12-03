‘Burg hands Massie 52-26 loss in opener

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Battling quarantine issues, the Clinton-Massie girls basketball team lost its season opener Thursday to Williamsburg 52-26 at the Lebanon Road gym.

Because of Covid-19 quarantine issues, Clinton-Massie has conducted just two practices in the past 18 days, head coach Hilma Crawford said.

The quarantine hit the team just before the game as starting point guard Aiden Eades was sidelined.

“For what this team’s been through, we couldn’t ask for any more,” Crawford said. “I thought we played really hard. That’s a pretty good team. They were 20-5 last year and have 5 girls back. They’re ranked No. 6 in Cincinnati in Divisions 2 through 6.”

Miranda Crawford had 8 points and 3 steals for Massie (0-1). Kenzie Avery had 6 points and 3 steals. Maddie Phipps finished with 8 rebounds while McKenna Branham had 5 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals.

For ‘Burg (2-0), Kiana Dauwe and Madi Ogden led with 13 points each while Paige Fisher added 10 points and 11 rebounds. All 13 of Duawe’s points came in the second half. Kirstyn Thomas had 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 6 steals. Fisher handed out 5 assists.

The veteran Williamsburg team took a 5-0 lead before Massie scored midway through the first. Maddie Phipps had a stickback basket late in the first but the Falcons trailed 14-6.

Massie forced 5 ‘Burg turnovers in the first and Miranda Crawford had a steal and layup early in the second to cut the difference to 14-8.

The Falcons had a near-four minute dry spell on offense but fell behind just 11 as the Wildcats struggled as well.

Nora Voisey had a couple of baskets following the drought and Massie trailed 25-14 at halftime.

The 11-point difference proved to be the closest Clinton-Massie would get, but through three quarters Williamsburg was never able to pull away.

In the fourth, though, Kiana Duawa hit a pair of threes and Kirstyn Thomas added one as the Wildcats finally were able to shake the pesky Falcons.

“We knew we were going to get tired because of conditioning,” said Crawford. “We just wanted to run some of our offense because we haven’t been able to have practice time. We didn’t shoot well but we had good looks in the first half.”

In the junior varsity game, Williamsburg defeated Clinton-Massie, 34-21.

Laila Davis led the Falcons with 7 points while Hope Roberts tossed in 5. Madi Bayless finished with 4 while Mikayla Wonderly and Alex Pence had 2 points each. Hanna Bowman rounded out the scoring with a free throw.

Brooklyn Applegate of Williamsburg led all scorers with 12 points. Whitney Connor tossed in 8 and Brianna Jackson added 6.

Williamsburg 52 Clinton-Massie 26

CM^6^8^6^6^^26

W^14^11^8^19^^52

(26) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Lay 0-0-0-0 Crawford 4-0-0-8 Avery 2-0-0-4 Phipps 2-0-0-4 Branham 1-0-1-3 Jaramillo 0-0-0-0 Crowe 0-0-0-0 Cranmer 0-0-0-0 Pence 0-0-0-0 Voisey 3-1-0-7 Thompson 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 12-1-1-26

(52) WILLIAMSBURG (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Thomas 1-1-0-3 Ogden 5-2-1-13 Fisher 4-0-2-10 Dauwe 5-3-0-13 Ervin 3-0-0-6 Arwine 0-0-0-0 Doss 0-0-0-0 Wainscott 0-0-0-0 Conner 2-0-3-7 TOTALS 20-6-6-52

FIELD GOALS: W 20/53; CM 12/50

3 PT FIELD GOALS: W 6/19; 1/7

FREE THROWS: W 6/11; CM 1/2

REBOUNDS: W-41 (Fisher 11 Ervin 8 Dauwe 6 Thomas 6); CM-34 (Phipps 8 Avery 6 Branham 5 Lay 3 Thompson 3)

ASSISTS: W-13 (Fisher 5 Thomas 4); CM-6 (Branham 3 Lay 2 Crawford 1)

STEALS: W-13 (Thomas 6); CM-9 (Crawford 3 Avery 3 Branham 2 Lay 1)

BLOCKED SHOTS: W-5 (Fisher 2); CM-0

TURNOVERS: W-17; CM-20

By Mark Huber mhuber@wnewsj.com

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email mhuber@wnewsj.com or on Twitter @wnjsports

