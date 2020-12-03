Utter leads Georgetown to 63-60 win over East Clinton

GEORGETOWN — A big second quarter propelled Georgetown to a 63-60 win over East Clinton Thursday in SBAAC National Division girls basketball action at the Brian Grant Gym.

East Clinton led 16-12 after one, a night after getting off to such a slow start against Fairfield.

“They (Georgetown) have 2 or 3 girls that can shoot the eyes out of it,” EC head coach Bill Bean said. The G-Men were 8 for 16 beyond the 3-point arc.

Georgetown made a big run in the second period behind Torie Utter and Maddie Benjamin, who combined for 17 of the G-Men’s 22 points in the second.

At halftime, Georgetown led 34-28.

The lead went to 50-41 after three before East Clinton rallied. Libby Evanshine had 9 in the final period and teammates Gracie Evanshine and Jordan Collom both hit second half threes but it wasn’t enough for the Astros.

East Clinton trailed 60-59 in the final minute. Libby Evanshine tied the game with a free throw. Following a Georgetown turnover, East Clinton was unable to take advantage from the free throw line.

“I told the (bench) if we could ever get the lead, we’d be OK,” Bean said. “We just never got the lead. We had our opportunities.”

Utter led all scorers with 28 points, 19 of those in the first half. She had 11 in the second quarter. Benjamin had 17 points.

Libby Evanshine was the top scorer for the Lady Astros, pouring 21 points through the basket. She had 9 in the final period as East Clinton battled back.

SUMMARY

Dec 3, 2020

@Brian Grant Court

Georgetown 63 East Clinton 60

EC^16^12^13^19^^60

G^12^22^16^13^^63

(60) EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Collom 1-1-0-3 L. Evanshine 7-2-5-21 Bowman 0-0-2-2 Whiteaker 2-1-2-7 Runyon 4-0-0-8 G. Evanshine 2-2-0-6 Lilly 3-1-3-10 G. Boggs 1-1-0-3 TOTALS 20-8-12-60

(63) GEORGETOWN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Utter 10-1-7-28 Benjamin 4-3-6-17 Ring 0-0-1-1 Burrows 2-2-2-8 Roblero-Solis 2-2-3-9 TOTALS 18-8-19-63

