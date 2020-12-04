EC JV girls win big over Indians, G-Men

The East Clinton junior varsity girls basketball team won its last two games over Cedarville and Georgetown in convincing fashion.

Against Georgetown on Thursday, East Clinton came out on top 56-17. Jordan Collom led EC with 19 points while Jozie Jones added 14. Lauren Runyon scored 10 points. Jayden Murphy had 5 and Megan Tong scored 4 for Jeremy McGraw’s squad.

East Clinton led 22-11 at halftime then outscored Georgetown 34-6 in the second half.

Against Cedarville on Nov. 24, the Astros came out on top 53-23. EC led 14-4 after the first quarter and 27-8 at halftime. The lead grew to 45-14 after 3 periods.

Collom and Murphy had 11 points to pace the offense. Tong and Jones were next with 8 each while a pair of Laurens — Runyon and Stonewall — scored 5 each. Jade Campbell also had 5 points for ECHS.