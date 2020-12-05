WHS wrestlers open season with split at WB

MT. ORAB — Wilmington wrestlers opened their season Friday with a Super-tri split at Western Brown High School.

The Hurricane defeated West Union 62-18 and lost to Western Brown 42-37.

“They are always tough,” WHS coach Kelly Tolliver said of the Broncos. “We gave up four forfeits (24 points), then went to work and I believe did really well.”

Wilmington is a young team, Tolliver noted. And despite forfeiting three matches to West Union (another was a double forfeit), the Hurricane won the rest of its matches.

Carson Hibbs had a decisive pin, Tolliver said, to get the WHS scoring started against the Broncos. Thane McCoy, Kaison Dodge, Alex Hudson, Thad Stuckey, Brayden Smith and Bret Brooks also followed with win.

“Unfortunately, not enough in the end to overcome the (forfeit) deficit,” said Tolliver. “We look forward with optimism as our team settles into its weight classes in the coming months.”