Reds deal closer Iglesias to Angels

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Reds Vice President, General Manager Nick Krall today announced the acquisitions of RHP Noé Ramirez and a player to be named from the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim for RHP Raisel Iglesias and cash.

Ramirez, 30, originally was drafted by the Boston Red Sox in the fourth round of the June 2011 first-year player draft out of Cal State Fullerton and was claimed off waivers by the Angels in August 2017. He has posted a career ERA of 4.18 in 8 starts and 176 relief appearances.

In 88.2 innings over the last 2 years, Ramirez recorded 93 strikeouts and just 29 walks. In the abbreviated 2020 season, Ramirez went 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA in 21 relief appearances.

In October 2018, Ramirez was honored with a resolution from the Los Angeles City Council for his contributions on the field and in the community.

Iglesias, 30, was signed as a free agent by the Reds in June 2014 and was on their Opening Day roster the following season. In 6 years with Cincinnati, he went 18-32 with a 3.15 ERA and 106 saves in 21 starts and 253 relief appearances.