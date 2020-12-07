WHS bowlers stay unbeaten in SBAAC

WILMINGTON — It wasn’t their best but it was good enough Monday as Wilmington bowlers picked up a pair of wins over Batavia in SBAAC American Division competition at Royal Z Lanes.
The WHS boys are 4-0 overall and 3-0 against American Division rivals.
Batavia is 2-3 overall, 0-2 in the league.
For the girls, Wilmington is 3-1 overall, 3-0 in the American.
Batavia goes to 3-2 overall and 0-2 in the league.
For the girls, Ariel Comberger had a 214 game an a 348 series to pace WHS. Kennedy Harcourt finished with a 183 game.
On the boys side, Jordan Tackett had the individual top game with 204 and top series with 391. All five WHS bowlers in team games had 363 or better but had just one 200 game.
SUMMARY
Dec 7, 2020
@Royal Z Lanes
Girls Results
Wilmington 1725, Batavia 1549
WHS 624, 791; baker games 129, 181
Haylee Wright 114, 116
Mikala Hatfield 97, xx
Tori Piatt 153, 159
Kennedy Harcourt 126, 183
Ariel Comberger 134, 214
BHS 623, 647; baker games 152, 127
Emily Ginn 76, 68
Isabelle Peck 136, 131
Abby Jayne Huhn 117, 114
Madison Clark 111, 129
Caitlin Uecker 183, 205
–
Boys Results
WHS 950, 909; baker games 179, 215
Jordan Tackett 204, 187
Jayden Tackett 185, 187
Lucas Neff 189, 179
Isaac Martini 196, 169
Hunter Gallion 176, 187
Hunter Wright
BHS 874, 812; baker games 201, 202
Xander 161, 111
Mason 179, 142
Luke 165, 214
Drew 149, 166
Preston 220, 179