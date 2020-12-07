WHS bowlers stay unbeaten in SBAAC

WILMINGTON — It wasn’t their best but it was good enough Monday as Wilmington bowlers picked up a pair of wins over Batavia in SBAAC American Division competition at Royal Z Lanes.

The WHS boys are 4-0 overall and 3-0 against American Division rivals.

Batavia is 2-3 overall, 0-2 in the league.

For the girls, Wilmington is 3-1 overall, 3-0 in the American.

Batavia goes to 3-2 overall and 0-2 in the league.

For the girls, Ariel Comberger had a 214 game an a 348 series to pace WHS. Kennedy Harcourt finished with a 183 game.

On the boys side, Jordan Tackett had the individual top game with 204 and top series with 391. All five WHS bowlers in team games had 363 or better but had just one 200 game.

SUMMARY

Dec 7, 2020

@Royal Z Lanes

Girls Results

Wilmington 1725, Batavia 1549

WHS 624, 791; baker games 129, 181

Haylee Wright 114, 116

Mikala Hatfield 97, xx

Tori Piatt 153, 159

Kennedy Harcourt 126, 183

Ariel Comberger 134, 214

BHS 623, 647; baker games 152, 127

Emily Ginn 76, 68

Isabelle Peck 136, 131

Abby Jayne Huhn 117, 114

Madison Clark 111, 129

Caitlin Uecker 183, 205

–

Boys Results

WHS 950, 909; baker games 179, 215

Jordan Tackett 204, 187

Jayden Tackett 185, 187

Lucas Neff 189, 179

Isaac Martini 196, 169

Hunter Gallion 176, 187

Hunter Wright

BHS 874, 812; baker games 201, 202

Xander 161, 111

Mason 179, 142

Luke 165, 214

Drew 149, 166

Preston 220, 179