Carroll downs Wilmington girls 60-32

DAYTON – Dayton Carroll downed Wilmington 60-32 in girls basketball non-league action Monday.

Wilmington hung around most of the first quarter, despite giving up six points off turnovers and starting point guard Sophie Huffman on the bench with foul trouble for much of it.

The Hurricane (1-3) even led 8-7 at the 1:54 mark of the opening period before trailing 13-9 by the end of it.

The Patriots started pulling away from Wilmington in the second quarter, benefiting from another 12 points off Hurricane turnovers, to lead 28-16 at the intermission.

But it was the fateful third quarter where Carroll buried Wilmington under an avalanche of threes to run away with the game. Megan Leraas hit all three of her attempts from behind the arc in the period and Takierra Robinson made good on her only attempt of the in the third to push Carroll’s advantage to 44-24.

It didn’t stop in the fourth quarter. Carroll hit another pair of threes to help build its cushion to 60-30.

In all, Carroll hit 10 threes on the evening.

Leraas finished with 17 points, including five threes. Teammate Sarah Ochs took home Carroll’s game-high honors with 20 points.

Katie Murphy led the Hurricane with 14 points, 12 of them from long-range.

SUMMARY

Dec 7, 2020

@Carroll High School

Carroll 60 Wilmington 32

(32) WILMINGTON (fg-ft-tp) Diels 0-3-3, Huffman 3-0-7, Johns 2-0-5, Drake 0-1-1, Murphy 5-0-14, Robinson 1-0-2, Noszka 0-0-0, Reiley 0-0-0. Total 11-4-32. 3-point goals: 6 (Murphy 4, Johns, Huffman), FTM-FTA 4-9, 44 percent.

(60) CARROLL (fg-ft-tp) Ochs 9-1-20, Ruble 2-0-4, Lickliter 1-1-4, Robinson 1-0-3, Leraas 6-0-17, Franklin 1-0-3, Lawhorn 1-2-4, Vanmeter 0-0-0, Ryan 1-0-3, Kilfoyle 1-0-2, Stone 0-0-0. Total 23-4-60. 3-point goals: 10 (Leraas 5, Franklin, Ochs, Lickliter, Robinson, Ryan). FTM-FTA 4-6, 67 percent.

By Shawn Robinson WNJ Sports Writer

Shawn Robinson covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @twinzdad01.

