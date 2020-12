FRANKLIN — East Clinton’s boys bowling team outdueled Valley View 2,015 to 1,785 Tuesday in a match at JD Legends bowling center.

Grant Wisecup led East Clinton with a 394 series, games of 169 and 225.

Freddie Morgan had 387 (175, 212) and Andy Gilliland came in at 327. Zack Vaughn and Brady Gaddis also bowled for the Astros.

The Astros had baker games of 191 and 193.