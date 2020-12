FAYETTEVILLE — The Clinton-Massie junior varsity girls basketball team defeated Fayetteville 42-31 Monday.

The Falcons trailed 23-16 at halftime then outscored the Rockets 26-8 in the second half.

Hannah Bowman paced the Massie offense with 19 points.

Laila Davis added 9 points and Hope Roberts had 6. Alex Pence scored 4 points while Mikayla Wonderly and Morgan Riggers scored 2 points each.