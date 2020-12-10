ROB 8th grade girls split with WB, EC

Wilmington’s Rodger O. Borror eighth grade girls basketball team splits its last two games, defeating East Clinton 30-0 and losing to Western Brown 29-16.

Against Western Brown, Elle Martin led the Hurricane with 9 points.

Aidynne Tippett tossed in 3 points while Bella Earley and Emma Adams had 2 points each.

Against East Clinton, Wilmington led 10-2 after the first quarter and 18-2 at halftime.

Martin led with 15 points.

Earley, Tippett and Kyli Lambcke had 3 points each for the Hurricane.

Adams, Shelbie Armstrong and Kyara Turner chipped in with 2 points each.

Coach Randall Davis said the girls continue to play hard every day. “We are slowly getting there,” Davis said.