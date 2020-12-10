Massie wrestling takes 2 at county tri-match

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Clinton-Massie picked up a pair of wins Thursday at the Clinton County Tri wrestling match at the Lebanon Road gym.

Blanchester’s varsity team did not compete in the county event because of Covid-19 quarantine.

Wilmington went 1-1 in the dual format while East Clinton was 0-2.

Clinton-Massie defeated East Clinton 72-6 in the first dual. The Astros lone win came at 145 pounds where Kaleb Bauman had a pin in 1:41.

“This early in the year, we’re thankful for the matches we can get in because you don’t know how many matches you’ll get in this year,” CM coach Spencer Running said, noting his team opened last week against Goshen.

Doug Stehlin, the EC head coach, said, “We’re young, with a couple of first-year kids. I saw some good things happen (on the mat).”

Stehlin said Bauman had a solid effort in a win and Zach Vest wrestled well but “ran out of gas.”

For multiple reasons — the rivalry and a higher number of matches — Clinton-Massie versus Wilmington was a good one this early in the season.

The Falcons had 4 wins by forfeit and the Hurricane had 1. In the other 9 matches, though, the match was a very close battle, 28-19 in favor of WHS.

Pins for the Hurricane in impressive fashion were recorded by Thane McCoy, Devon Snyder, Alex Hudson and Gage Smith. Joe Baughman of Massie had a pin at 220.

In a spirited match, Lane Schulz of Clinton-Massie picked up a pin over Brett Brooks in 3:45. It was a flurry of points at the pinfall as Brooks had a takedown and nearfall then Schulz got the reversal and pin.

Braden Rolf of Massie had a solid win over Alex Smith, 16-7, at 152 pounds. Brayden Smith of WHS was impressive in an 11-1 win over Charley Hale at 182 pounds. Grant Moorman of CM battled Carson Hibbs of WHS to a 5-4 decision at 126.

SUMMARY

Dec 10, 2020

@Clinton-Massie High School

Clinton-Massie 72 East Clinton 6

106: Cody Lisle (CM) wins by forfeit

113: Cole Moorman (CM) wins by forfeit

120: Brady Lisle (CM) wins by forfeit

126: Grant Moorman (CM) pins Cooper Rack (EC) 3:56

132: Ethan Johnson (CM) pins Curtis Singleton (EC) 3:08

138: Double forfeit

145: Kaleb Bauman (EC) pins Tate Cole (CM) 1:41

152: Brody Clutter (CM) wins by forfeit

160: Brodie Green (CM) pins Zach Vest (EC) 5:45

170: Cayden Long (CM) wins by forfeit

182: Charley Hale (CM) wins by forfeit

195: Colton Doyle (CM) pins Trenton Hornshemeier (EC) 0:40

220: Joe Baughman (CM) wins by forfeit

285: Joey Kocher (CM) wins by forfeit

–

Wilmington 60 East Clinton 6

106: Double forfeit

113: Double forfeit

120: Double forfeit

126: Carson Hibbs (W) pins Cooper Rack (EC) 3:59

132: Thane McCoy (W) pins Curtis Singleton (EC) 1:48

138: Devon Snyder (W) Kaleb Bauman (EC)

145: Peyton Keniston (W) wins by forfeit

152: Alex Smith (W) wins by forfeit

160: Alex Hudson (W) Zach Vest (EC)

170: Gage Davis (W) wins by forfeit

182: Brayden Smith (W) wins by forfeit

195: Trenton Hornshemeier (EC) wins by forfeit

220: PJ McKnight (W) wins by forfeit

285: Brett Brooks (W) wins by forfeit

–

Clinton-Massie 43 Wilmington 34

106: Cody Lisle (CM) wins by forfeit

113: Cole Moorman (CM) wins by forfeit

120: Brady Lisle (CM) wins by forfeit

126: Grant Moorman (CM) dec Carson Hibbs (W) 5-4

132: Thane McCoy (W) pins Ethan Johnson (CM) 1:04

138: Jayden Snyder (W) wins by forfeit

145: Devon Snyder (W) pins Tate Cole (CM) 0:44

152: Braden Rolf (CM) dec Alex Smith (W) 16-7

160: Alex Hudson (W) pins Matt Martin (CM) 2:21

170: Gage Davis (W) pins Elijah Groh (CM) 2:37

182: Brayden Smith (W) dec Charley Hale (CM) 11-1

195: Colton Doyle (CM) wins by forfeit

220: Joe Baughman (CM) pins PJ McKnight (W) 1:23

285: Lane Schulz (CM) pins Brett Brooks (W) 3:45

By Mark Huber

