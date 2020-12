The Blanchester eighth grade girls basketball team improved to 4-0 Thursday with a 26-8 win over Clermont Northeastern.

Torie Potts was top scorer for Blanchester with 9 points.

Maggie Grant followed with 5 points while Kylee Hamm, Alayna Davenport and Maddie Gilman scored 3 points each.

Quynn Dawley added 2 points and Audrie Byrom had a free throw. The coaches said Aubrey Gustin played well, especially on the defensive end of the floor.