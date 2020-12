ADAMS TOWNSHIP — The East Clinton Junior High School wrestling team split two matches Thursday in the County Quad at Clinton-Massie High School.

The Astros defeated Wilmington 27-24 and lost to Blanchester 27-18.

Colton Brockman had two wins with a pin, coach Andrew Ramsey reported. Owen Roberts at 245 pounds was 2-0.

Braedon Hayward at 110, Gabe Lightle at 142 and Jade Griffith at 205 had pins. Chris Rider won a match as well.