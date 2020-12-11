Wilmington girls fall on the road to BHS

BEAVERCREEK — The Wilmington High School girls bowling team was defeated by Beavercreek Thursday at Beaver-Vu Lanes.

Wilmington had one of its higher scores of the year in the loss.

Haylee Wright led WHS with a 350 series (171 and 179).

Kennedy Harcourt had a single game of 176 and Alexia Frazier had a 170 game.

SUMMARY

Dec 10, 2020

@Beaver-Vu Lanes

Beavercreek 2091 Wilmington 1937

WHS 807, 783; baker games 165, 187

Haylee Wright 171, 179

Alexia Frazier 150, 170

Tori Piatt 169, 138

Kennedy Harcourt 156, 176

Ariel Comberger 156, xx

Harley Wallace xx, 120

BHS 916, 857; baker games 146, 172

Josselyn 182, 160

Allison R 149, xx

Allison G 209, 165

Cierra xx, 181

Ericka 183, 164

Cati 193, 187