Wilmington girls fall on the road to BHS

BEAVERCREEK — The Wilmington High School girls bowling team was defeated by Beavercreek Thursday at Beaver-Vu Lanes.
Wilmington had one of its higher scores of the year in the loss.
Haylee Wright led WHS with a 350 series (171 and 179).
Kennedy Harcourt had a single game of 176 and Alexia Frazier had a 170 game.
SUMMARY
Dec 10, 2020
@Beaver-Vu Lanes
Beavercreek 2091 Wilmington 1937
WHS 807, 783; baker games 165, 187
Haylee Wright 171, 179
Alexia Frazier 150, 170
Tori Piatt 169, 138
Kennedy Harcourt 156, 176
Ariel Comberger 156, xx
Harley Wallace xx, 120
BHS 916, 857; baker games 146, 172
Josselyn 182, 160
Allison R 149, xx
Allison G 209, 165
Cierra xx, 181
Ericka 183, 164
Cati 193, 187