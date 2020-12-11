Falcons drop heartbreaker 51-49 to Lions

ADAMS TOWNSHIP – Clinton-Massie dropped a back-and-forth Southern Buckeye Conference American Division affair with New Richmond, 51-49, Friday at Brian P. Mudd Court.

New Richmond (1-0, 1-0) broke the last of six ties and made the last of eight lead changes with the front end of a 1-and-1 with 17 seconds left in the game to make it 50-49. NR added another front end of a 1-and-1 with :01.5 on the clock to set the final score.

Massie then missed the mark with a desperation heave to win the game.

In between, Massie was unable to convert at the other end with :05.1 left in the contest. NR secured the rebound and went back to the line. The Lions missed another front end of the 1-and-1, which they rebounded. The Falcons (0-2, 0-2) committed a hard foul that officials whistled as intentional. The Lions missed both intentional free throws, breathing life into the Falcons’ hopes.

Massie’s Jordan Redman unofficially led the Falcons with 18 points.

The Lions jumped out to an early 6-0 lead, but the Falcons scratched back to lead 8-6.

With an 11-2 spurt, New Richmond broke a 12-12 deadlock and built its largest lead of the night, 23-14 with 1:38 left in the half.

Massie clawed back again to tie the game at 30.

After trading several buckets, and Massie leading 49-45 with 1:24 to go in the game, the Lions scored the final six points for the victory.

News Journal Photo Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/12/web1_BBK_BlakeIreland_1211ec.jpg News Journal Photo Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/12/web1_BBK_BrodyMuterspaw_1211ec.jpg News Journal Photo Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/12/web1_BBK_CarterEuton_1211ec.jpg News Journal Photo Elizabeth Clark News Journal Photo Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/12/web1_BBK_JordanRedman_1211ec.jpg News Journal Photo Elizabeth Clark News Journal Photo Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/12/web1_BBK_LexRussell_1211ec.jpg News Journal Photo Elizabeth Clark News Journal Photo Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/12/web1_BBK_LoganMeyers_1211ec.jpg News Journal Photo Elizabeth Clark

By Shawn Robinson WNJ Sports Writer

Shawn Robinson covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @twinzdad01.

