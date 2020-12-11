G-Men too strong for Astros in 65-38 romp

LEES CREEK — Georgetown scored the first 11 points of the game and never looked back in a 65-38 win over East Clinton Friday night.

Georgetown had four players reach double figures on the night, and 10 different players were in the scoring column, as the G-Men improved to 2-2 on the year.

East Clinton struggled to generate any consistent offense as they were held to single digits in each of the first three quarters and fell to 2-2 on the year.

“Well, tonight the basketball gods did not want out shots to go in, it seemed,” said Astros head coach Phil Shori in his post-game remarks. “I think the real key was we could not match their energy. We just came out flat and our first three or four possessions really killed us. Things just seemed to snowball against us and we fell way behind.”

The Astros missed numerous layups, which was frustrating to the first-year EC coach. “We have to do a better job making those shots, too many times we did not finish,” Shori said.

Georgetown extended its 17-6 first quarter lead to 32-15 at the intermission, and thanks to a 13-8 margin in the third period, nearly doubled the score, 45-23, after three quarters of play.

Despite the wide margin, Shori was happy with his team’s intensity, especially during the second half.

“We did not give up and we just have to get better. Give them credit, Georgetown defended us well and we could not find a way to respond to them,” he said.

Blake Tolle was high scorer for the G-Men with 12 points, Nate Kratzer followed with 11, while Blaise Burrows and Carson Miles added 10 each for the winners.

East Clinton had two players in double figures, as Dakota Collom and Branson Smith scored 10 points each. Philip Davis came off the bench to add five points in the final period.

The Astros will be hosting Clinton County rival Blanchester at Lees Creek on Tuesday night.

SUMMARY

Dec 11, 2020

@East Clinton High School

Georgetown 65 East Clinton 38

G&^17^15^13^20^^65

EC^6^9^8^5^^38

(65) GEORGETOWN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Miles 3-0-4-10, Hayslip 1-1-0-3, Klump 1-1-0-3, Marks 1-0-0-2, Tolle 5-0-2-12, Galley 2-1-2-7, Thomas 2-0-0-4, Burrows 4-0-2-10, McGinnis 1-1-0-3, Kratzer 5-1-0-11.

TOTALS 25-5-10-65.

(38) EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) B. Smith 4-0-2-10, Collom 3-0-4-10, J. Smith 1-1-1-4, Runyon 0-0-0-0, Tolle 0-0-1-1, McClure 0-0-1-1, Davis 2-1-0-5, Arnold 1-1-1-4, Bean 1-1-0-3.

TOTALS 12-4-10-38.

By Bill Liermann WNJ Sports Writer

Bill Liermann covers college and high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @lierjet.

