CM bowlers at Western Bowl Holiday Classic

CINCINNATI – The Clinton-Massie boys and girls bowling teams competed this weekend in the Holiday Classic tournament at Western Bowl.

On the boys side, the Falcons were 10th out of 24 teams with 2,565 (2 team games and 4 baker games).

Tyler Keck and Cole Johnston were near the top of the individual standings. Keck had 427 (199, 228) and Johnston finished with 423 (192, 231).

Gaven Hunter had 363 (204, 159), Braeden Adams 319 (156, 163), Michael Moritz 181 (181) and Bryant Pinkerton 140 (140).

The Massie girls were 15th among 22 teams with 2,032 (2 teams games and 4 baker games).

Ashley Gross led the Lady Falcons with a 384 two-game series (214, 170) while Lacie Sandlin had 358 (147, 211).

Abby Schneider had 276 (142, 134), Gracie Rumbarger 261 (134, 127), Khyla Jaramillo 122 (122).