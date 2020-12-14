Borror wrestlers 5th at Batavia Duals

BATAVIA — Wilmington’s Rodger O. Borror Middle School wrestling team finished fifth Saturday at the Batavia Dual Tournament.

The Wilmington squad defeated Clermont Northeastern 48-24, including 18-0 in actual contested matches.

The young Hurricane lost to Batavia 35-30 (tied 18-18 on mat), lost to Williamsburg 42-24 (lost 24-6 on mat), lost New Richmond 48-36 (lost on mat 12-6) and lost to Western Brown 54-30 (won on mat 24-18).

Coach Tim Wiederhold said the ROB team is small, so building a schedule of dual matches and tournaments because of the pandemic will “make it hard for us to walk out with many team wins.”

Eli Hibbs, Alanzo Woody and Brylin Ruddle were unbeaten on the day for the Hurricane.