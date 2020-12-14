WHS swimmer Davis voted top swimmer at South Dearborn

SOUTH DEARBORN, Ind. – Led by top swimmer Jordan Davis, the Wilmington High School boys swim team finished as runnersup Saturday in the South Dearborn Invitational.

The meet was the first of the year for Wilmington.

The Hurricane girls were third overall. The top finish for the girls was by the 400 free relay team of Adriana Benitez, Vanessa Calderone, Sydney Totten and Ella Neuenschwander. They clocked in with a 4:51.25.

Davis, a state qualifier last season, won the 100-yard butterfly in 55.79 seconds, the 100 backstroke in 57.65 seconds and was part of the winning 200 medley relay team. Other members who swam 1:51.8 were Josh Andrews, Landen Carpenter and Ben Baylor. Davis and Carpenter, Andrews and Parker Henry were runnersup in 3:48.23 in the 400 free relay.

Andrews won the 100 breaststroke in 1:10.21 and was third in the 50 free in 25.06 seconds.

SUMMARY

Dec 12, 2020

@South Dearborn Invitational

Girls Results

200 MEDLEY RELAY: WHS 5th 2:34.57 Brooklyn Watkins, Adriana Benitez, Vanessa Calderone, Sydney Totten; WIL B 2:45.14 Charlotte Housh, Hannah Scott, Chloe Sutton, Alice Clair

200 FREE: Jocelyn Engel 8th 2:51.42; Brooklyn Watson 11th 2:57.79; Regan Harris 13th 3:32.06

200 IM: Vanessa Calderone 8th 3:11.7

50 FREE: Ella Neuenschwander 6th 31.46; Sydney Totten 7th 32.77; Chloe Sutton 8th 33.24

100 BUTTERFLY: Adriana Benitez 5th 1:29.07

100 FREE: Hannah Scott 8th 1:17.54; Mercedes Bowman 14th 1:47.22

500 FREE: Alice Clair 5th 8:03.74

200 FREE RELAY: WHS 5th 2:07.74 Ella Neuenschwander, Hannah Scott, Sydney Totten, Adriana Benetiz; WIL B 2:33.75 (Hannah Reynolds, Madilyn Brauschy, Regan Harris, Mercedes Bowman

100 BACKSTROKE: Brooklyn Watson 5th 1:27.57; Charlotte Housh (8th 1:32.23; Jocelyn Engel 10th 1:40.47

100 BREASTROKE: Vanessa Calderone 6th 1:36.2; Alice Clair 7th 1:42.06; Hannah Scott 8th 1:43.84

400 FREE RELAY: WHS 3rd 4:51.25 Adriana Benitez, Vanessa Calderone, Sydney Totten, Ella Neuenschwander; WIL B 5:29.91 Charlotte Housh, Chloe Sutton, Jocelyn Engel, Alice Clair

Boys Results

200 MEDLEY RELAY: WHS 1st 1:51.8 Jordan Davis, Joshua Andrews, Landen Carpenter, Ben Baylor; WIL B 2:32.89 Barrett Powell, Ian Frary, Andrew Delph, Johnathan Winner

200 FREE: Barrett Powell 8th 2:34.14; Andrew Delph 9th 2:34.15

200 IM: Landen Carpenter 2nd 2:34.12

50 FREE: Josh Andrews 3rd 25.06; Ben Baylor 6th 25.79; Johnathan Winner 12th 39.58

100 BUTTERFLY: Jordan Davis 1st 55.79

100 FREE: Parker Henry 2nd 60.04; Ben Baylor 3rd 61.35; Ian Frary 4th 63.22

500 FREE: Landen Carpenter 2nd 6:16.99

200 FREE RELAY: WHS 4th 1:49.02 Parker Henry, Ian Frary, Andrew Delph, Ben Baylor

100 BACKSTROKE: Jordan Davis 1st 57.65

100 BREASTSTROKE: Josh Andrews 1st 1:10.21; Ian Frary 6th 1:28.51; Barrett Powell 9th 1:35.47

400 FREE RELAY: WHS 2nd 3:48.23 Jordan Davis, Landen Carpenter, Parker Henry, Joshua Andrews