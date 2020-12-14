GBK Final: Wilmington 45 Massie 41

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — It won’t go down as anything more than a rebound on the stat sheet, but KeAsia Robinson’s grab of a missed Wilmington free throw Monday helped the Lady Hurricane seal a 45-41 win over Clinton-Massie.

Following Robinson’s rebound, Katie Murphy calmly sank a pair of free throws with 8.8 seconds to go in the fourth as WHS held off a furious rally by the Lady Falcons.

“KeAsia … one of the biggest rebounds of the game,” Wilmington head coach Zach Williams said. “She’s not very big but she has a knack (for rebounds).”

Massie’s Kenzie Avery tied the game at 41-41 with a basket at 3:20. Neither team scored until the final minute.

“We hurried some things,” CM coach Hilma Crawford said of his young team down the stretch. “We had some different players out there that haven’t played together.”

Maura Drake had a stickback basket — another big offensive rebound — to put WHS on top 43-41 with 33 seconds to go.

Later, the Hurricane (3-3, 2-1) went to the free throw line with 17.2 seconds to go but missed.

That’s when Robinson came up with the rebound and the subsequent held ball went to Wilmington on the possession arrow. A few seconds later Murphy made the two free throws. WHS was 0-for-4 at the line in the fourth up to that point.

Murphy led all scorers with 18, nine of those coming in the first on a trio of 3-pointers. Drake had 13 points, 10 rebounds and 4 blocked shots.

“A huge game,” Williams said of Drake. “Some big rebounds, great finishes, great blocks. That’s one of the best games I’ve seen her play. She left it all out there.”

Sophie Huffman had 10 assists and 7 rebounds for Wilmington, set to host Washington Senior Wednesday night.

For Clinton-Massie, who trailed by as many as 11 in the first half, McKenna Branham — “played well,” Crawford said — had 15 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists. Kenzie Avery had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

“We got tired,” Williams said of his squad. “Massie plays hard, plays physical. He’s deep and can run fresh girls in. Coach Crawford’s doing a great job with those girls.”

Clinton-Massie, whose game with Goshen Wednesday has been postponed, is 0-3 but Crawford believes his team can play with anybody in the SBAAC.

“We’re getting close. We just need to find a way to win,” he said. “We’re a little out of rhythm offensively. We just have to find a way to get over the hump.”

SUMMARY

Dec 14, 2020

@Lebanon Road gym

Wilmington 45 Clinton-Massie 41

W^21^11^14^9^^45

CM^12^12^10^7^^41

(45) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Diels 0-0-0-0 Huffman 2-0-0-4 Johns 3-1-0-7 Drake 6-0-1-13 Murphy 5-4-4-18 Noszka 1-0-0-2 Robinson 0-0-1-1 TOTALS 17-5-6-45

(41) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Crawford 3-0-1-7 Avery 5-0-0-10 Phipps 3-0-1-7 Branham 5-1-4-15 Voisey 0-0-0-0 Eades 1-0-0-2 Lay 0-0-0-0 Cranmer 0-0-0-0 Thompson 0-0-0-0 Jaramillo 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 17-1-6-41

FIELD GOALS: WHS 17/48 (Drake 6/12); CM 17/48 (Avery 5/9)

3 PT FIELD GOALS: WHS 5/19 (Murphy 4/8); CM 1/4

FREE THROWS: WHS 6/11 (Murphy 4/4); CM 6/12 (Branham 4/6)

REBOUNDS: WHS-29 (Drake 10 Huffman 7 Robinson 4 Murphy 3 Noszka 2 Johns 2); CM-37 (Avery 10 Phipps 4 Branham 4 Lay 3 Voisey 2 Eades 1 Cranmer 1 Thompson 1)

ASSISTS: WHS-12 (Huffman 10 Diels 1 Johns 1); CM-8 (Crawford 2 Branham 2 Avery 1 Voisey 1 Cranmer 1 Thompson 1)

STEALS: WHS- 5 (Noszka 2 Diels 1 Johns 1 Huffman 1); CM-4 (Crawford 2 Avery 1 Lay 1)

BLOCKED SHOTS: WHS-4 (Drake 4); CM-0

TURNOVERS: WHS 8; CM 13

By Mark Huber mhuber@wnewsj.com

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email mhuber@wnewsj.com or on Twitter @wnjsports

