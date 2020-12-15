Massie JV girls post 40-29 win over Wilmington

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — The Clinton-Massie reserve girls basketball team defeated Wilmington 40-29 Monday night at the Lebanon Road gym.

Morgan Riggers of Clinton-Massie led all scorers with 12 points.

Also for Mary Moyer’s Falcons, Hope Roberts scored 8 and Hanna Bowman added 6. Mikayla Wonderly and Alex Pence had 5 points each. Taylee Olberding and Madi Bayless rounded out the CM scoring with 2 points each.

For Wilmington, Madison Schuster and Jada Current had 7 points each. Lexus Reiley and Lisbon Smith tossed in 4 points each. Jaya Cumberland added 3 points and Taija Walker chipped in with 2 points.