GOSHEN — The Clinton-Massie boys bowling team defeated Goshen 2,155 to 1,846 Monday night in SBAAC American Division action at Eastgate Lanes.

Gaven Hunter had a big day on the lanes for the Falcons with a 453 series (241 and 212).

Cole Johnstone finished with 411 (158, 253) while Tyler Keck had 344 (165 and 179). Braeden Adams had games of 162 and 152. Mitchell Lennon had a single game of 149.

Massie had single games of 875 and 954 along with baker games of 149 and 177.