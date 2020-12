WILMINGTON — The Blanchester boys and girls bowling teams lost to Williamsburg Monday at Royal Z Lanes.

The BHS boys were defeated 2,027 to 1,708.

Bryan Brewer led Blanchester with a two-game set of 430. Carter Stevens had 306 and Brian Miller finished with 250. Taylor Cochran had 238 and Dakota Abney came in with 210.

On the girls side, the Ladycats had 3 bowlers and were defeated 1,240 to 748.

Madison Pembleton led BHS with 266 and was followed by Caili Baumann 205 and Kylie Campbell 185.