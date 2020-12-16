WHS grad Jackson off to good start to Pirates

Wilmington High School graduate Mya Jackson had a career-high 27 points last week in Seton Hall’s win over Wagner.

Jackson, a 2019 WHS grad, hit on 11 of 16 field goal attempts against Wagner. She averaged 19 points for the week and earned a place on the Big East Conference weekly honor roll.

Against Albany, Jackson had 22 points, 3 assists and 2 steals.

Seton Hall is 2-2 following Tuesday’s loss to No. 3 Connecticut.

Jackson was named to the Big East All-Freshman team last season. Her 39.5 three-point field goal percentage ranked fifth in the conference and was the top mark among freshmen. Jackson twice topped 20 points in a game, including a career-high 25-point outburst on a 7-for-9 shooting from three-point range at Xavier on New Year’s Eve.

At Wilmington, Jackson was named first team all-conference four years and was a two-team second team All-Ohio honoree. The MVP of the Ohio vs Kentucky All-Star game, Jackson is the Clinton County girls all-time leading scorer with 2,033 points. She is fourth all-time, regardless of gender, in points scored in Clinton County behind Jarron Cumberland (2,408), Don Fields (2,135) and Brayden Sipple (2,038).