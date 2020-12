Lady Cane bowlers stay unbeaten in SBAAC

WILMINGTON — Led by Kennedy Harcourt, the Wilmington High School girls bowling team remained unbeaten in the SBAAC with a 1,992 to 1,694 win over New Richmond Wednesday at Royal Z Lanes.

Harcourt had a 242 games and finished with a 424 series.

Ariel Comberger had a 214 game while Tori Piatt had a 212 game.

Wilmington is 4-0 against American Division rivals.

SUMMARY

Dec 16, 2020

@Royal Z Lanes

Girls Results

Wilmington 1992 New Richmond 1694

WHS 838, 843; baker games 161, 150

Kenzie Frazier 122, xx

Alexia Frazier 153, 170

Tori Piatt 212, 147

Kennedy Harcourt 182, 242

Ariel Comberger 169, 214

Haylee Wright xx, 120

NR 654, 740; baker games 170, 130

Lindsey Fischer 116, 187

Lily Adams 98, 102

Andrea Fischer 163, 95

Emma Breedle 149, 174

Cece Gilpin 128, 182