Solid performance by WHS boys in win over NR

WILMINGTON — With a solid all-around performance, the Wilmington High School boys bowling team improved to 4-0 in the SBAAC with a 2,435 to 2,056 win over New Richmond Wednesday at Royal Z Lanes.
The Hurricane had two 1,000+ games and two baker games of 181 and 190.
Lucas Neff had a single game of 256. Jordan Tackett had a high series for WHS of 439. Hunter Gallion came in at 437.
Wilmington is 4-0 in the conference.
SUMMARY
Dec 16, 2020
@Royal Z Lanes
Wilmington 2435 New Richmond 2056
WHS 1025, 1039; baker games 181, 190
Lucas Neff 178, 256
Hunter Gallion 236, 201
Isaac Martini 195, 169
Jordan Tackett 215, 224
Jayden Tackett 201, 189
NR 857, 851; baker games 169, 179
Matt 150, 183
Jack 157, xx
Ethan 194, 138
Elam 212, 196
Raven 144, 196
Brady xx 138