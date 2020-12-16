Solid performance by WHS boys in win over NR

WILMINGTON — With a solid all-around performance, the Wilmington High School boys bowling team improved to 4-0 in the SBAAC with a 2,435 to 2,056 win over New Richmond Wednesday at Royal Z Lanes.

The Hurricane had two 1,000+ games and two baker games of 181 and 190.

Lucas Neff had a single game of 256. Jordan Tackett had a high series for WHS of 439. Hunter Gallion came in at 437.

Wilmington is 4-0 in the conference.

SUMMARY

Dec 16, 2020

@Royal Z Lanes

Wilmington 2435 New Richmond 2056

WHS 1025, 1039; baker games 181, 190

Lucas Neff 178, 256

Hunter Gallion 236, 201

Isaac Martini 195, 169

Jordan Tackett 215, 224

Jayden Tackett 201, 189

NR 857, 851; baker games 169, 179

Matt 150, 183

Jack 157, xx

Ethan 194, 138

Elam 212, 196

Raven 144, 196

Brady xx 138