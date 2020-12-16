After 17 day layoff, BHS girls return, lose to McClain

BLANCHESTER — It was like starting over again for the Blanchester girls basketball team.

The Ladycats last played on Nov. 30, because of quarantine, and returned to the court 17 days later and lost to McClain 60-36 Wednesday night.

The Lady Tigers broke the game open in the second half, outscoring BHS 36-22.

Blanchester trailed 7-4 after the first quarter and 23-14 at halftime.

Brianna Weller of McClain had 8 of her game-high 15 points in the third period as MHS took a 43-27 lead.

Emma Winemiller led BHS with 14 points. Lana Roy added 8 while Daelyn Staehling had 7 points and 6 rebounds.

SUMMARY

@Blanchester High School

McClain 60 Blanchester 36

M^7^16^20^16^^60

B^4^10^13^9^^36

(60) McCLAIN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Vanzant 3-0-1-7 Weller 6-2-1-15 Pryor 4-0-2-10 Pitzer 1-1-2-5 Easter 3-0-0-6 McCoy 0-0-0-0 Burchett 4-1-0-9 Barnes 0-0-0-0 Stegbauer 1-0-0-2 Sykes 2-0-2-6 TOTALS 24-4-8/20-60

(36) BLANCHESTER (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Winemiller 5-2-2-14 Coyle 0-0-0-0 L. Roy 3-1-1-8 Stanforth 0-0-0-0 Potts 0-0-1-1 Whitaker 1-0-2-4 Wells 0-0-2-2 Pohlman 0-0-0-0 Staehling 3-0-1-7 G. Roy 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 12-3-9/16-36

