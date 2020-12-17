Blan 7th grade girls win first of season

The Blanchester seventh grade girls basketball team defeated Felicity 35-17 Wednesday.

It was the first win of the season for the young Ladycats.

“They have worked so hard, so it was good to see that hard work result in a win,” the Blanchester coaches said.

Eight players scored for Blanchester with Karlee Tipton and Jocelyn Lansing leading with 9 points each.

Allison Trovillo added 8 points while Neveah Vest, Hailee Harris, Kendall Koch and Bailie Bare scoring 2 points each. Ava George rounded out the scoring with a free throw.

The coaches said Tobi Tedrick and Anna Rodgers played well in the win.