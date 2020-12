The Wilmington Rodger O. Borror seventh grade boys basketball team was defeated by Goshen 45-21 Thursday.

Michael Noszka and Eddie Brooks led the young Hurricane with 5 points each.

Cam Griffith and Chase Fickert scored 4 points each. Aiden Carr had 3 points. Luke Johnson played well for Wilmington in his first start of the season, the ROB coaches said.