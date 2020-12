The Blanchester seventh grade girls basketball team edged Bethel-Tate 22-21 Thursday night.

Blanchester, now 2-4 on the year, was led by Karlee Tipton who scored 7 points.

Jocelyn Lansing tossed in 6 points while Ava George, Hailee Harris, Kendall Koch and Bailie Bare scored 2 points each. Allison Trovillo rounded out the scoring with a free throw.