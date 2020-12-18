Blan wrestlers finally open season, win twice

BLANCHESTER — As the final high school varsity team in Clinton County to get in its “first” match of the season, the Blanchester wrestling team picked up a pair of wins Thursday night.

The Wildcats defeated Talawanda 42-18 and Dayton Christian 42-39.

“We were looking forward to wrestling at the County Duals but got quarantined,” BHS head coach Ryan Shafer said. “We were ready to wrestle (Thursday). We are taking this one day at a time because nobody knows what will happen the next day. I’m glad we are having at least some type of season and hope to get a postseason in March for this year’s seniors as last year’s seniors didn’t have that opportunity.”

All three teams had several forfeits. On the mat, Jacob Hamm at 120 and Nick Musselman at 145 went 2-0.

“I knew our technique would be decent but my biggest worry was our conditioning because we were only able to practice three days before our match,” Shafer said. “In time, we will get our conditioning to where we want it. I thought we performed well against two pretty solid teams.”

Shafer said the Wildcats were just happy to be on the mat against an opponent in a different colored singlet.

“Our team also knew that we were not in wrestling shape yet, but being the first match, they went out and put it all out there in the first period and you could tell we were struggling after that,” Shafer said.

Blanchester had first period pins in 15 seconds, 23 seconds, 31 seconds, 43 second and 64 seconds.

We did make some careless mistakes which we will fix during practice,” the coach added. “I did like our fight, though, especially with matches that lasted all three periods. Once we get down to our wrestling weights — hydration test says we can’t go down yet — and in wrestling shape, we will be pretty tough.”

SUMMARY

Dec 17, 2020

@Blanchester High School

Blanchester 42, Talawanda 18

Blanchester 42, Dayton Christian 39

106: Hunter Smith pinned Bush (DC) 0:23; won by forfeit with Talawanda

113: Blanchester forfeits to Litteral (DC); double forfeit with Talawanda

120: Jacob Hamm pinned Hill (DC) 0:43; dec Baker (T) 12-5

126: Blanchester forfeits to Hamilton (DC); double forfeit with Talawanda

132: Dylan Short was pinned by Litteral (DC) 3:28; was pinned by Dillon (T) 3:37

138: Carson Curless pinned Taylor (DC) 1:04; was pinned by Williams (T) 2:35

145: Nick Musselman pinned Garman (DC) 0:15; dec Englehard (T) 9-6

152: Blanchester forfeits to Sellers (DC); forfeits to Dalman (T)

160: Gage Huston won by forfeit over DC; pinned Dillingham (T) 3:23

170: Gage Berwanger was pinned by Alexander (DC) 3:58; pinned Collier (T) 3:04

182: Shane Conover pinned May (DC) 0:31; won by forfeit over Talawanda

195: Jacob Lanham was dec by Sellers (DC) 9-7; won by forfeit over Talawanda

220: Cody Kidd won by forfeit over DC; won by forfeit over Talawanda

285: Blanchester forfeits to Metcal (DC); double forfeit with Talawanda