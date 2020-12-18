The Wilmington High School boys basketball team dropped a 52-49 decision Friday night to New Richmond at Fred Summers Court. The Hurricane led 30-20 at halftime but were then outscored 32-19 in the second half. The Hurricane plays at Northwest tonight, a 6 p.m. tipoff for the varsity only game. In the photo, Wilmington’s Kellen Baltazar goes up for two against the Lions. For more on this game, visit the News Journal’s website at www.wnewsj.com.

