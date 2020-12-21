Wildcats defensive in 61-56 win over Cardinals

FELICITY — A standout fourth quarter defensive effort helped Blanchester overcome upset-minded Felicity Monday night, 61-56, in SBAAC National Division boys basketball action.

Brayden Sipple, who finished with a game-high 30 points, went to the free throw line with 28 seconds to play in the fourth quarter and the Wildcats clinging to a 57-56 lead.

The BHS senior made both ends of the 1-and-1 then stole a pass near midcourt and dunked home the final two points of the game.

The win is the fifth straight for Blanchester, who now stands 5-1, 4-0 against National Division foes. Weber said the win streak shows “a super inexperienced group that seems to be maturing a little bit more each game.”

Felicity drops to 1-4 overall, 1-2 in the division.

“Hats off to Felicity; they played an incredible game,” Blanchester head coach Adam Weber said. “They crushed us on the boards.”

Blanchester trailed by seven at halftime and did not shoot the ball well, Weber said.

So the ‘Cats turned to defense with Gabe McVey, Logan Heitzman and Colton Wilson making “several huge defensive plays in the fourth that turned the momentum in our favor,” Weber said.

Then Sipple did his thing in the final minute.

Sipple’s 30 leaves him with 2,068 career points, third all-time in Clinton County basketball history. He trails second place Don Fields by 67 points and leader Jarron Cumberland by 340 points.

SUMMARY

Dec 21, 2020

@Felicity-Franklin High School

F^14^19^13^10^^56

B^9^17^17^17^^61

(56) FELICITY (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Hiler 0-0-0-0 Baker 2-2-0-6 Crozier 7-2-6-21 Arthur 2-0-0-4 Blackburn 0-0-0-0 Stasper 0-0-0-0 LIming 2-0-1-5 Taulbee 8-0-3-19 TOTALS 21-4-10-56

(61) BLANCHESTER (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Bryce Sipple 0-0-0-0 Lucas 0-0-0-0 Highlander 5-4-0-14 McVey 3-1-0-7 Brayden Sipple 10-2-8-30 Wilson 1-0-1-3 Heitzman 3-0-1-7 Hartman 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 22-7-10-61