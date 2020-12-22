CM contains Sipple but BHS prevails 50-32

BLANCHESTER — Taking the court for the second time in 24 hours, the Blanchester boys basketball team defeated Clinton-Massie Tuesday night 50-32 at Blanchester High School.

The win was the sixth straight for BHS (6-1). The Wildcats didn’t trail in the last three quarters.

“I’m proud of my guys’ poise in a very physical rivalry game,” BHS head coach Adam Weber said. “It’s great to get our sixth win in a row.”

A 19-2 Blanchester run turned an early deficit into a 21-7 lead with 2:24 left in the first half. It was 24-11 Wildcats at the break.

After Kody Zantene scored the first two points of the third quarter for the Falcons, Blanchester went on a 23-4 run that carried into the fourth quarter. It gave Blanchester its largest lead of the game at 47-17 with 6:36 left.

Blanchester’s defense smothered Clinton-Massie on the offensive end. Clinton-Massie went nearly 12 minutes in the second half without a field goal.

Before making two of its final three shots of the game, Clinton-Massie made just 6 of its first 35 shots from the floor, including 0 for its first 16 from outside the arc.

Brayden Sipple, who signed his national letter of intent to play basketball at Cedarville University after the game, led all scorers with 21 points. Clinton-Massie double-teamed him at every turn in the first half, which held the Wildcat senior in check.

In the second half, when the Falcons switched to man-to-man defense, Sipple had 15 points before being finishing his night with 5:03 left.

Hunter Hartmann added nine points for the Wildcats. Bryce Sipple and Brison Lucas each added seven points.

“We had a variety of guys step up at different times,” Weber said. “It shows what a balanced supporting cast for Sipple can do when the opportunities are there.”

Jordan Redman led the Falcons with five points.

SUMMARY

Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020

At Blanchester High School

Blanchester 50, Clinton-Massie 32

CM^5^6^6^15^^32

BL^6^18^18^8^^50

(32) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Sawyer Conrad 0-0-1-1, Carter Euton 1-0-0-2, Kody Zantene 1-0-1-3, Keegan Lamb 0-0-2-2, Logan Meyers 1-0-1-3, Blake Ireland 0-0-1-1, Marty Kreider 0-0-2-2, Connor Stulz 2-0-0-4, Lex Russell 0-0-4-4, Alex Jones 1-1-0-3, Gabe Muterspaw 1-0-0-2, Jordan Redman 1-0-3-5. TOTALS 8-1-15-32.

(50) BLANCHESTER (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Bryce Sipple 3-1-0-7, Brison Lucas 3-0-1-7, Bryce Highlander 0-0-2-2, Hunter Hartmann 3-2-1-9, Nolan Gray 0-0-1-1, Justin Hogsett 0-0-1-1, Brayden Sipple 6-0-9-21, Logan Heitzman 1-0-0-2. TOTALS 16-3-15-50.

FIELD GOALS: CM 8/38 (Stulz 2/4); B 16/43 (Bra. Sipple 6/15, Hartmann 3/3)

3 POINT FIELD GOALS: CM 1/18 (Jones 1/1); B 3/18 (Hartmann 2/2)

FREE THROWS: CM 15/28 (Russell 4/6); B 15/23 (Bra. Sipple 9/11)

REBOUNDS: CM 33 (Russell 6, Ireland 4); B 34 (Bra. Sipple 10, Bry Sipple 7)

ASSISTS: CM 0; B 5 (Lucas 2)

STEALS: CM 9; B 9

BLOCKED SHOTS: CM 1; B 0

TURNOVERS: CM 21; B 22

By Matt Sexton WNJ Sports Writer

