Hurricane ends 4-game skid 52-44

MORROW — The Wilmington High School boys basketball team ended its four-game losing streak Tuesday with a 52-44 non-conference win over Little Miami.

The Hurricane is now 2-5.

The Panthers go to 0-7.

Matt Butcher led the Hurricane with 18 points.

Kellen Baltazar had a big basket and two free throws down the stretch as Wilmington held on for the win. His field goal with 45 seconds to go gave WHS a 50-44 lead. He then made two free throws with 19.7 seconds to go to seal the win.

Brady Vilvens finished with 8 points. Kendall France had 6 points off Matt Kramer’s bench. Kramer returned to his role of head coach of the Hurricane following quarantine.

“We executed the right plays, the right passes down the stretch,” said Kramer. “We played with composure down the stretch.”

The WHS coach said his bench played well in the win. Baltazar was a key component given the absence of Luke Blessing who left the game with an injury in the second quarter and played only limited minutes the rest of the way. He scored 8 points, all in the first half.

The coach noted Kendal France, Mikey Brown and Landon Griffith played well in a reserve role for the Hurricane.

Dec 22, 2020

@Little Miami High School

Wilmington 52 Little Miami 44

W^18^7^15^12^^52

LM^6^11^16^11^^44

(52) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Butcher 7-2-2-18 Glass 2-2-0-6 Vilvens 3-1-1-8 Bernhardt 1-0-0-2 Blessing 3-2-0-8 France 3-0-0-6 Baltazar 1-0-2-4 Griffith 0-0-0-0 Brown 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 20-7-5-52

(44) LITTLE MIAMI (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Prathapa 1-0-2-4 Christman 4-2-0-10 Center 5-5-0-15 Williams 4-2-3-13 Urlage 1-0-0-2 Melton 0-0-0-0 Jones 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 15-9-5-44

Photo Courtesy WHS Athletic Dept. Twitter feed https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/12/web1_BBK_WhsCheer1222whs-1.jpg Photo Courtesy WHS Athletic Dept. Twitter feed

By Bill Liermann WNJ Sports Writer

Bill Liermann covers college and high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @lierjet.

