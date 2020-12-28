Massie JV boys win first over Wildcats 54-44

The Clinton-Massie junior varsity boys basketball team is 1-3 on the season. The Falcons victory came over Blanchester last week, 54-44.

The Steven Gerber-coach Falcons were defeated by Valley View 63-47 earlier in the season. Sawyer Conrad had 13 points for Massie while Gabe McDowell added 10. Alex Jones and Marty Krieder had 6 points each. Gabe Muterspaw finished with 5 points and Keegan Lamb chipped in with 4. Owen Trick added 3 points.

Massie also lost to New Richmond 34-29. Krieder finished with 7 and was followed by Trick with 5, McDowell with 5, Lamb with 4. Brandon Updike and Alex Jones had 3 points each. Matt Zimmerman totaled 2 points. Jacob Jones had 1 steal and 1 rebound.

Against Blanchester, the Falcons were led by Trick’s 18 points. Lamb had 14 and Muterspaw added 8. Conrad recorded 6 and McDowell was in the scorebook with 4. Zimmerman had 4 rebounds while Update grabbed 2 and Jones hauled in 1.