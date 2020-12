WILMINGTON — The East Clinton girls bowling team defeated Valley View Tuesday at Royal Z Lanes.

The Lady Astros, bowling without one of their top bowlers Tessa Bosier, posted a 1,494 to 1,201 win. East Clinton won the baker games 349 to 269.

August Morgan led EC with a 188 game while Josie Runk had a 159 and Madison Frazer finished with a 116 game. EC led by 213 pins after two team games, coach Joe Davis said.

East Clinton will host Hillsboro 4 p.m. today at Royal Z Lanes.