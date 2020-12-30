EC boys bowlers come up short to VV

WILMINGTON — By a narrow margin, the East Clinton boys bowling team lost to Valley View Tuesday at Royal Z Lanes.

The Astros lost by 44 pins, 2,148 to 2,104. East Clinton trailed by 29 pins (1,656 to 1,627) going in to the baker games but came up short in that trio 492 to 477. The Astros fell behind big after the first baker game, 192 to 133, and the second baker game, 170 to 155. But they battled back in the third with a 185 to 130 win, however, it wasn’t enough.

Freddy Morgan led East Clinton with a 455 series (210 and 245).

Andy Gilliland had a personal best single game of 202 and finished with a 376 series. Lukas Runk had a 173 game for Dale Wallace’s Astros.