Wildcats win tri with Taylor, Little Miami

BLANCHESTER — With Taylor and Little Miami visiting Clinton County, the Blanchester High School wrestling team posted a pair of wins in a tri-match Wednesday afternoon.

The Wildcats defeated the Panthers 45-27 and the Yellow Jackets 61-11.

“Our kids really fought hard,” BHS head coach Ryan Shafer said. “Our conditioning is getting there and some other wrestlers got some varsity action and did very well. Even in losses, we still wrestled tough.”

On the mat, Aidan Begley at 126 pounds picked up 2 wins for the Wildcats, a 16-7 win and a pin in 1:05. Carson Curless at 132 (1:31 and 2:00), Gage Berwanger at 152 (5:02 and 1:34), Adam Frump at 160 (3-0 and 1:08), Jacob Lanham at 195 (3:30 and 1:00) and Cody Kidd at 220 (0:54 and 4-3) also were 2-match winners.

”Both Taylor and Little Miami have some tough wrestlers on their team,” Shafer said. “These tough matches will get us ready for the postseason. Overall, I am pleased with how we wrestled.”

Dec 30, 2020

@Blanchester High School

Blanchester 61 vs Taylor 11

106 – Hunter Smith (B) forfeit

113 – Jacob Hamm (B) forfeit

120 – Double forfeit

126 – Aidan Begley (B) dec Jared Ullmann (T) 16-7

132 – Carson Curless (B) pin Braeden Glasgow (T) 1:31

138 – Nick Musselman (B) forfeit

145 – Jude Huston (B) forfeit

152 – Gage Berwanger (B) pin Will Lawless (T) 5:02

160 – Adam Frump (B) dec. Adam Taylor (T) 3-0

170 – Gage Huston (B) default Shaun Thomas (T)

182 – Dillon Davidson (T) pin Colt Conover (B) 5:04

195 – Jacob Lanham (B) pin Derrick Davidson (T) 3:30

220 – Cody Kidd (B) pin Graysen Evans (T) :54

285 – Dylan Watson (T) forfeit

Blanchester 45 vs Little Miami 27

106 – Hunter Smith (B) pin Leo Rupert (LM) :40

113 – Jacob Hamm (B) pin Shane Arnet (LM) :51

120 – Tyler Borke (LM) forfeit

126 – Aidan Begley (B) pin Nurbol Kanatbek Uulu (LM) 1:05

132 – Carson Curless (B) pin Sam Purintun (LM) 2:00

138 – Caden Moore (LM) dec. Nick Musselman (B) 9-7

145 – Nathan Rebman (LM) TF Jude Huston (B) 19-4

152 – Gage Berwanger (B) pin Gustavo Soto (LM) 1:34

160 – Adam Frump (B) pin Jacob Poulin (LM) 1:08

170 – Alex Hobbs (LM) dec Gage Huston (B) 19-7

182 – Brentan Simmerman (LM) dec Colt Conover (B) 9-3

195 – Jacob Lanham (B) pin Jacob Maddox (LM) 1:00

220 – Cody Kidd (B) dec Donavon Kessler (LM) 4-3