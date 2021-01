WILMINGTON — The Clermont Northeastern girls bowling team defeated Blanchester 1,739 to 1,297 Wednesday at Royal Z Lanes.

The Rockets are unbeaten on the season, 5-0 in all matches and 3-0 against SBAAC National Division rivals.

Blanchester is 0-6 on the year.

Madison Pembleton led the Ladycats with a 303 series.

Kayla Lanham had a 217 and Mariah Lanham bowled a 208. Caili Baumann had a 191. Kylie Campbell finished with a 148 series.