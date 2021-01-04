Bee stings Blanchester girls in 57-45 Tigers win

BLANCHESTER — A short-handed Blanchester girls basketball team fell short Saturday against Bethel-Tate 57-45 in SBAAC National Division action at the BHS gym.

The Ladycats played without leading scorer Daelyn Staehling and Ainsley Whitaker, both of whom led BHS in rebounding. Grace Irwin, who started the first two games of the year but has not played since then, also was not in the lineup.

“I’m incredibly proud of the way the girls competed,” BHS coach Bradon Pyle said. “Being as shorthanded as we were, I don’t think many people anticipated a competitive game. Having some of the girls step up and play as well as they did was really encouraging.”

Bethel-Tate is 3-4 overall and 2-2 in the National Division.

Pyle noted the play of Maddie Wells, Kaylee Coyle, Emma Winemiller, Madi Tipton and Shelbie Panetta.

Coyle led BHS with 16 points while Olivia Potts added 9. Winemiller and Lana Roy both had 8 as BHS used a balanced scoring attack to keep things close.

Bethel-Tate’s Ashley Bee his 6 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 28 points.

“Our goal coming in to the game was to minimize the effect their post player, Alli Stolz, had,” Pyle said. “She came into the game averaging 17 points and 16 rebounds and is one of the best post players in the SBC. We were able to hold her to 4 points (and 6 rebounds). Our game plan was to make them shoot from outside and credit to Bethel-Tate, they were able to hit the shots.”

SUMMARY

Jan 2, 2021

@Blanchester High School

Bethel-Tate 57 Blanchester 45

BT^10^15^17^15^^57

BL^11^9^9^16^^45

(57) BETHEL-TATE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Dunn 4-1-2-11 Miracle 1-1-0-3 Bee 10-6-2-28 Tolliver 1-0-2-4 Stoltz 2-0-0-4 Sampson 3-1-0-7 Yarger 0-0-0-0 Johnson 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 21-7-6/6-57

(45) BLANCHESTER (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Winemiller 1-1-5-8 Coyle 5-0-6-16 L. Roy 2-0-4-8 Potts 2-1-4-9 Wells 2-0-0-4 Tipton 0-0-0-0 Panetta 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 12-2-19/26-45