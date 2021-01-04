Goshen hands Wilmington girls 40-34 defeat

WILMINGTON — Despite jumping out to a 20-12 halftime lead, the Wilmington Lady Hurricane struggled offensively in the second half and were defeated by visiting Goshen, 40-34, Monday at Fred Summers Court in SBAAC American Division action.

Wilmington drops to 4-4 overall, 2-2 in the American. Goshen goes to 4-3 overall, 3-2 in league play.

“Tonight, three key factors in this contest, and they went against us,” said Lady ‘Cane head coach Zach Williams after the contest. “Offensive rebounding. We let them (Goshen) have too many extra shots. (We had) too many turnovers. Third, was lack of conditioning. We have been under quarantine for 14 days and the inability to get needed practice time really showed. Give Goshen credit. They played very hard. But, I will say this if we play every game with heart like we did tonight, we will be alright.”

What Williams did not mention was the absence of Sophie Huffman, who missed the game because of injury.

“Anytime you lose a player like Huffman, that certainly hurts,” said Goshen head coach Mark Short, who was formerly head coach at Wilmington. “They were at a disadvantage and being short-handed makes it difficult. I’m proud of my kids because we trailed by eight at halftime, but really came back strong in the third period and were able to pressure them into mistakes.”

Leading scorer on the night was the Lady Warriors Peyton Shafer who had 16. She hit the front end of a one and bonus with 16.2 seconds remaining for the final margin of six points.

Wilmington’s leading scorer was Katie Murphy with 9 points, followed by Maura Drake with 8 points. KeAsia Robinson added 7 points.

The Lady ;Cane will take on Batavia in their next action Thursday night.

SUMMARY

Jan 4, 2021

@Fred Summers Court

Goshen 40 Wilmington 34

G^10^2^13^15^^40

W^11^9^2^12^^34

(40) GOSHEN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Strunk 2-1-2-7, Hoffrogge 1-0-0-2, Hampton 1-0-0-2, Hopper 3-0-1-7, Maco 1-0-0-2, Geary 2-0-0-4, Shafer 6-0-4-16. TOTALS 16-1-7-40

(34) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Robinson 2-0-3-7, Noszka 1-0-0-2, Diels 1-0-0-2, Johns 2-1-1-6, Drake 4-0-0-8, Murphy 3-2-1-9. TOTALS 13-3-5-34

By Bill Liermann WNJ Sports Writer

Bill Liermann covers college and high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @lierjet.

