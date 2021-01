Mya Jackson scored 20 points Sunday to lead Seton Hall to a 77-71 win over Providence in Big East women’s basketball.

Jackson hit on 7 of 11 field goals, including a sparkling 5 of 6 from three-point range.

The Wilmington High School graduate had a key four-point play during a 14-0 Seton Hall run that turned the game around.

Seton Hall (3-2, 1-1) will face Villanova (7-2, 2-2) Wednesday afternoon. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m.