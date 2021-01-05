Blan 7th grade girls defeat EC 44-9

The Blanchester seventh grade girls basketball team defeated East Clinton 44-9 Monday.

The young Ladycats, now 3-4 on the year after an 0-4 start, had their best shooting night of the season, the Blanchester coaches reported.

Eight of the 10 players on the team scored with Karlee Tipton leading the way with 13 points. Hailee Harris added 10.

Ava George scored 6 points and Kendal Koch chipped in with 5. Allison Trovillo had 4 points while Jocelyn Lansing and Emma Hartmann had 2 points each. The coaches added Bailie Bare and Tobi Tedrick played well in the win.