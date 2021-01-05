8th grade Ladycats go to 8-0 with win over EC

The Blanchester eighth grade girls basketball team improved to 8-0 Monday with a 32-13 win over East Clinton.

The coaches said this was the first game in 17 days for Blanchester. The defensive effort keyed the win as the offense struggled. East Clinton scored no more than 4 points in any quarter.

Torie Potts was the high scorer for Blanchester with 13 points.

Kylee Hamm tossed in 10 points while Maddie Gillman had 4. Alayna Davenport chipped in 2 while Maggie Grant rounded out the scoring with a free throw.